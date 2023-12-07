Jump into 2024 by getting your hands on Magic gear!

We hope you enjoy our Deals, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A young Orlando Magic team seems to be maturing right in front of our eyes so far this NBA season.

With that in mind, here’s your chance to not only support the team, but also make family or friends happy this holiday season with some Orlando Magic gear.

The Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic Nike 2022 NBA Draft First Round Pick Swingman Jersey - Icon Edition is available to order.

And check out these snappy Rock Em Socks Youth Allover Sketched Crew Socks!

Orlando Magic socks (via Fanatics)

You can pick up your own New Era 2022 NBA Draft 59FIFTY fitted hat available now.

Orlando Magic Draft Day hat (via Fanatics)

And, any other Orlando Magic jersey you can dream of.

Orlando Magic jersey (via Fanatics)

Get ready to cheer on the Magic for an exiting season to come! See the full list of gear available here.