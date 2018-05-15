ClickO on the Go: Royal wedding coverage, JT fan shout out

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, May 15:

Tornado touchdown in Merritt Island



The National Weather Service said a waterspout that briefly made landfall Monday causing minor damage at a mobile home park was a tornado. The funnel cloud that formed was likely a low-level, EF-0 tornado, according to the NWS. Click here to see photos of the damage.

[READ: Weather Service confirms tornado caused damage on Merritt Island]

Amazing rescue



A 98-year-old woman is recovering this week after getting lost in the woods Friday. First responders found her hidden underneath palm fronds in the woods Saturday morning. Click here to hear about the rescue.

[READ: 'It was like a miracle:' Woman, 98, rescued after spending night in woods]

88-year-old JT superfan gets a shout out



An 88-year-old Orlando grandmother was surprised by her granddaughter on Easter with tickets to see her favorite performer: Justin Timberlake. The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer performed in Orlando Monday and gave Bette Maloney a special shout out. Click here to see video of JT's tribute to his No. 1 fan.

[READ: Justin Timberlake gives shout out to woman, 88, surprised with tickets]

News 6 kicks off royal wedding coverage

News 6 reporters Loren Korn and Brianna Volz are hopping the pond to cover Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Follow along at Clickorlando.com/Royals.



More rain

An area of low pressure will continue to pump tropical moisture into Central Florida for the rest of the week. On Monday, Melbourne set a daily record for rainfall at 1.94 inches, besting 1.77 inches that fell in 1969. Click here to read the full forecast and see live radar.

[READ: Drenching rain expected all week in Orlando area]

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.