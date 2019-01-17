Belleview Elementary music teacher accused of inappropriately touching boy

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A Marion County elementary teacher was arrested on allegations of inappropriately touching a boy who attends the same school, police said.

Kevin Tindall, 47, a veteran music teacher at Belleview Elementary School since 2002, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age.

According to police, authorities were informed about the allegation on Jan. 9. Police did not say where the alleged contact happened.

Belleview police informed school officials about the claim, and Tindall was immediately removed from his classroom by the principal and school resource officer and placed on administrative leave by the Marion County School District, according to authorities.

A criminal investigation showed there was probable cause to arrest Tindall, who was taken to the Marion County Jail, police said.

Marion County Public Schools spokesman Kevin Christian said the district recieved a complaint about Tindall's behavior in 2008.

Christian said when the State Attorney's Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families refused to file charges based on the complaint, the district issued Tindall a "letter of counseling." The letter urged him to be careful if engaging in physical contact with students.

The circumstances surrounding the 2008 complaint are unclear. The school district is investigating the most recent allegations against Tindall.

"It is never appropriate for employees, including teachers, to have such physical contact with students," Christian said. "We are grateful the student came forward so we could act immediately."

An investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear if there are any other victims, police said. Christian said the police investigation and the school district's internal investigation will determine if Tindall stays employed.

Tindall is being held at the Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information about potential victims is asked to call police at 352-245-7044.

