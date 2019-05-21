Florida teacher had loaded gun, knives at school, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida elementary school teacher was arrested Monday on allegations of having a loaded gun and knives in her backpack at school, according to WFLA.com.

Betty Soto, 49, a fourth-grade teacher at Starkey Elementary School in Seminole, bonded out of jail later in the day.

According to the school district, Soto was acting suspicious and guarding her backpack closely. The principal notified authorities, who investigated and found the weapons, according to officials.

WFLA reported that Soto was angry when asked, "Why would you bring a loaded gun and two knives to school?"

"Ask Desantis," she said. "Ask your governor."

Soto, who has been with the district with three years, will not return to Starkey Elementary this year, district officials said.

Read more at WFLA.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.