No threat found after report of gunmen with 'assault weapons' near Polk school

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Polk County school was locked down Thursday morning after a caller reported seeing "two guys dressed in black" with "rifles or assault weapons" near the campus, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was called to the Davenport School of the Arts at 4751 County Road 547 in Davenport.

Deputies later said no threat was found and the lockdown was lifted.

"There are deputies at the school. The school is secure," the Sheriff's Office tweeted earlier. "Deputies are investigating."

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, who serves Central Florida's 9th District, which includes Osceola County and parts of Orange and Polk counties, tweeted, "Students & faculty at Davenport School of Arts had major scare as 2 ppl w/ BB guns resembling assault weapons were spotted nearby."

Today students & faculty at Davenport School of Arts had major scare as 2 ppl w/ BB guns resembling assault weapons were spotted nearby. Thanks to ⁦@MyDavenportFL⁩ Police & ⁦@PolkCoSheriff⁩ for your fast response and keeping everyone safe! https://t.co/JQ7s68j3le — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) August 15, 2019

Classes will continue at the school, but parents can also pick up their children, officials said.

Nearby Ridge Community High and Loughman Oaks Elementary schools were placed on heightened alert, but the safety measure was later lifted.

The FBI, Haines City and Davenport police, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, assisted the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Response followed 911 call describing "2 guys" dressed in black, holding "rifles or assault weapons" outside a house near the school.



No threat found.



Situation still being investigated.



School is going about their day, parents can pick up their children if they would like https://t.co/0nw76hTE5G — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 15, 2019

No other details have been released.

