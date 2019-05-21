Students allegedly contaminate teachers' food with semen, urine

A group of middle school students allegedly put bodily fluids, including urine and semen, into food served to teachers, according to WBNS.

The students are under investigation after the incident last Thursday at a middle school in Powell, Ohio.

School officials said the students had a cooking competition in a "Global Gourmet" class and that’s when they allegedly contaminated crepes being served to teachers judging the contest.

Once school administrators learned of the alleged act, they contacted police to investigate the incident.

According to WBNS, the students could face a felony assault charge because the act was committed at school against teachers.

The Sheriff’s Office told WBNS they are conducting lab tests to see if the food was, in fact, contaminated.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.