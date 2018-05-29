Education

Suspicious package closes Seminole State College in Oviedo

Officers called to Lee Campus on Lockwood Boulevard

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Seminole State College in Oviedo.

OVIEDO, Fla. - A suspicious package has forced officials to close Seminole State College in Oviedo, officials said.

In a tweet, school officials said law enforcement officers were called to the Lee Campus on Lockwood Boulevard to conduct an investigation.

Details about the incident have not been released.

"We will advise when the all clear is given," Seminole State said in the tweet.

