Suspicious package closes Seminole State College in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - A suspicious package has forced officials to close Seminole State College in Oviedo, officials said.

In a tweet, school officials said law enforcement officers were called to the Lee Campus on Lockwood Boulevard to conduct an investigation.

Details about the incident have not been released.

"We will advise when the all clear is given," Seminole State said in the tweet.

Due to a suspicious package at the Lee Campus at Oviedo, law enforcement has closed the campus and is conducting an investigation. We will advise when the all clear is given. — Seminole State (@SeminoleState) May 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.