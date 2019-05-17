It's Teacher Appreciation Week! Snag these awesome deals

Teachers, you do so much for our children, and we want you to know you are so appreciated!

It seems only right on your day -- Teacher Appreciation Day -- that the deals and discounts are plentiful.

We wanted to round up those specials and share the knowledge with you.

Note: Please check with your local store before going in to grab your treat, as some specials may vary by location.

Here's where you can find some of the best deals and discounts:

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings: Teachers and staff get 20% off all week at participating locations.

Bush's Chicken: Get one free individual value meal with proof of educator ID.

Cheddar's: The restaurant is celebrating teachers by serving up a free appetizer with any adult entree for the entire week. The restaurant will also be surprising local schools with honey butter biscuit croissants throughout the week.

Chick-fil-A: Each location varies, but we’ve checked with several and there are certainly specials going on, from a free chicken biscuit to a free chicken sandwich. Be sure to check with your local restaurant.

Chipotle: Educators and school staff get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of another menu item (of equal or greater value) on Tuesday. The special is running from 3 p.m. to close.

Cici's: With a valid teacher's ID, educators get a free unlimited buffet all day Tuesday.

Hopdoddy: Show your ID on May 6-10 and you’ll get treated to a free small milkshake.

Jrs Gourmet Burgers: Giving teachers buy one get one free on milkshakes all week.

MOD Pizza: Teachers can enjoy a BOGO MOD-size pizza or salad on Tuesday with a school ID at participating locations (in-store orders only).

Raising Cane's: Get one free box combo on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. with a valid ID.

Retailers

Barnes and Noble: Get up to 25% off the publisher's list price this week. You can also get 20% off classroom purchases all year long by signing up for the educator list.

Costco: Teachers who sign up for a new Costco membership will get more than $60 in savings. An online form will need to be filled out with a school email address, along with filling out a verification document.

Discount Contact Lenses: For those who need contact lenses, get them at DiscountContactLenses.com with the discount HEARTTEACHERS during this weeklong celebration and get 15% off an order.

Michaels: Get 15% off when you show a valid teacher ID any day of the year.

Party City: Educators and schools currently get 10% off all purchases made in-store.

Tech

Apple: Educators get special discounts that vary.

HP: Get 10% off when you sign up for the educator discount program.

T-Mobile: Teachers, educators and school staff can get exclusive deals and save up to $60 on smartphones, along with additional discounts on monthly rates.

Vacations

Hilton Orlando: Teachers who book a trip before May 10 will get 20% off the lowest rate, plus a $50 resort credit card.

SeaWorld: Sign up for the SeaWorld teacher card before May 31 and you'll get free unlimited admission to the park through the year.

Balmoral Resort (Haines City): Teachers, educators and administrators with a board-issued ID will receive 35% off nightly rates through the month of May.

Have you heard of WeAreTeachers.com? We snagged a few deal ideas from them and noticed they’re doing giveaways all month — things like a Target shopping spree, a 3D printer bundle for a classroom, a class set of technology cases and more.

