Sex bust nets 11 arrests in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An undercover operation in Brevard County led to the recent arrests of 11 people arrested and charged with traveling to meet minors for sex.

The sting was known as Operation Sand Spider, and the suspects, many of whom arrived with items such as beer, candy bars and sex toys, ranged in age from 24 to 69 years old.

One of the men arrested was 42-year-old Todd Kroeber, a federal sex offender and now facing federal charges.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the following men were also arrested during the bust: Melvin Adams, Justin Arbuckle, Dexxter Bennett, Christopher Bryant, Christopher Case, Ernesto Corcho, Mackendjo Etienne, Maxwell Loomis and Andrew Reed.

The rest of the suspects were being held in the Brevard County Jail on $35,000 bond.

The suspects traveled from as far away as Miami, according to BCSO, which partnered with agencies from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for the operation.

"Each of them came here with the thought that once they arrived in Brevard County, they were going to be able to have sex with a 14-year-old girl or boy, depending on their preference that they had outlined in their communication," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

One suspect brought a 17-year-old boy to engage in sexual relations with another minor, and as a result of the operation, three minor victims were identified and rescued from further exploitation, according to BCSO.

"I think they overlook logic when they are approaching their prey, if you will," said Ivey. "This is one of those where they came here fully expecting to meet a fourteen-year-old."

The arrests are just the beginning of this operation, as Ivey said the next phase is to lock these guys up for as long as possible.

