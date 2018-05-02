WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned, CBS-affiliated station in Orlando, is seeking a highly-motivated journalist to join its digital team as a part-time web editor.

The web editor is responsible for creating and posting content, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other projects for ClickOrlando.com. The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, including posting and monitoring daily.

The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment and possess strong AP-style writing skills and technical knowledge. Strong communication skills are key because the web editor will be an advocate for ClickOrlando.com in the newsroom and beyond. Hours include weekends, nights and holidays.

REQUIREMENTS:

Produce content for station websites and social media in a fast-paced, breaking news environment.

Write original stories based on station news gathering.

Participate in the news gathering process, including news editorial meetings.

Reports to Digital Manager and News Director.

Work closely with producers, assignment editors and news managers.

Copy/edit stories written by the station staff.

Three to five years experience working for a television news station, daily newspaper or in an online news environment preferred.

Knowledge of social media, online tools.

Strong writing skills, sound editorial judgment and highly developed digital skills.

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Must have excellent people skills, communication skills and possess a positive attitude.

Ability to juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be able to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Journalism degree desirable.

Valid driver's license with an acceptable driving record to the company.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume or email to: Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com. (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2016 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.