Birthday freebie hacks to use around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Birthdays should be special. They’re an annual holiday for friends and family to celebrate one of the best things to have ever happend -- you. Luckily, some businesses partake in the celebrations and gift you a little something to make you feel special too.

Here’s a list of places you can visit in Central Florida on your birthday for some extra birthday perks.

MEALS

10. DineEquity CEO Julia Stewart -- $2,766/hour

PDQ -- Free meal (email sign-up required)

If you join PDQ’s fan club, they’ll give you a coupon for a free meal on your birthday. The best part, you have about two weeks to claim it. You might not even want to even quit their fan club because they send BOGO coupons and major discounts at least once a month. Right now there are PDQ restaurants in Winter Park, Sanford and Waterford, with a new one opening in Altamonte Springs.

https://www.eatpdq.com/promos/fan-club

IHOP -- Free pancakes (email sign-up required)

Pancakes can smile back at you on your birthday, if you go to IHOP. You have to sign up online for their rewards and offers program, but some locations just let you show your ID. Plus, there’s always an IHOP nearby.

First Watch -- Free entree (email sign-up required)

For a brunch option, First Watch has got you covered. By joining their Sun eClub you’ll get a free entree on your birthday. Signing up isn’t so bad either because they automatically send you a BOGO entree coupon, that means you get two free meals in one sign-up. Locations are spread out throughout Central Florida.

https://www.firstwatch.com/eclub/

Hooters -- Free Wings (email sign-up required)

If you plan on celebrating at Hooters, you can get 10 free chicken wings. You have to join the Hooters eClub, but you’ll get the email seven days before your birthday, and have until seven days after your birthday to use it.

https://www.hooters.com/eclub/

Applebee’s -- Free Entree (email sign-up required)

This is really a BOGO coupon on your birthday. By joining their eclub you’ll get an e-mail on your birthday and the coupon will last 30 days after. Talk about celebrating all month.

https://www.applebees.com/en/sign-up

Firehouse Subs -- Free Medium Sub (email sign up required)

A whole medium-sized sub will be made however you like at Firehouse Subs. By joining their email birthday program, you’ll get a coupon. You can claim your sub up to six days after your birthday, no ID required.

https://www.firehousesubs.com/birthday/

DRINKS

Krispy Kreme -- Free Doughnut and Coffee (email sign-up required)

We all love it when that hot button turns on. You’ll love it even more on your birthday. By joining their rewards program you’ll get an email on your birthday to get a free doughnut and coffee to start your morning right.

https://www.krispykreme.com/account/sign-in

Starbucks -- Free drink, any size (Starbucks card required)

If you frequent Starbucks, you’re probably paying through your app anyway. The coffee chain is nice enough to send you a free drink on your birthday. You can order whatever you want at any size. So splurge, and get the venti.

Planet Smoothie -- Free Small Smoothie (email sign-up required)

Birthdays are typically filled with sugar, but if you’re looking for a healthier option Planet Smoothie has you covered. You can get any Lite (small) smoothie on your birthday if you sign up for their e-club. There are a few locations sprinkled across Central Florida.

http://www.planetsmoothie.com/eclub/

TREATS

Courtesy: Baskin Robbins

Zoe’s Kitchen -- Free Brownie (email sign-up required)

Earn your stripes, and join ZK rewards to make sure you get some sweets on your birthday. The Mediterranean chain restaurant gifts you one of their brownies for free on your birthday -- no points required. Right now there’s a Zoe’s in Winter Park, Winter Springs, Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Waterford Lakes and Millennia with more locations expected to open.

https://zoeskitchen.com/rewards/register

Chik-Fil-A -- Free Chocolate Chip Cookie (ID required)

Chik-fil-A is known for their chicken -- and their warm chocolate chip cookies. On your birthday, just flash an ID and they’ll give you one for free.

Baskin Robbins -- Free Scoop or Soft Swirl (email sign-up required)

Baskin Robbins offers their birthday customers a free 2.5 oz. scoop or 3 oz. swirl. It can be any flavor of your choosing. Mixing flavors depends on location, but of course you have to sign up for their emailing list.

https://www.baskinrobbins.com/content/baskinrobbins/en/signin.html

Now this isn’t nearly all of the free stuff you can get on your birthday, and these programs are always changing. If you want to see what else you can get, check out:

https://www.favoritecandle.com/free-birthday-meals/Orlando/FL