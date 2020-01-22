Pro Bowl Experience off to chilly start at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite the frigid weather, NFL fans swarmed the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Wednesday morning as the Pro Bowl Experience got underway.

The interactive football festival is part of several days of events leading up to the NFL Pro Bowl game on Sunday.

One of the biggest draws is the AFC and NFC team practices, which allow fans to see their favorite players up close.

Tiffany Coleman traveled with her family from Delaware to take part in the week of activities.

“I’m really excited about it,” Coleman said. “We never get up close at home, so being able to have that opportunity to do it here is awesome.”

While practices are underway, fans can also put their football skills to the test in a number of challenges.

“It’s awesome. We have so much fun doing this,” Vanessa Hatch said. “It’s a really good time.”

Hatch made the trip from Kissimmee and said she has brought her son every year since the Pro Bowl came to Orlando in 2017.

“We’re a little excited this year, because this is the first time we’ve got to see any Patriots players, because normally they’re not here,” Hatch said.

Over the last four years, the Pro Bowl and festivities surrounding it have generated an estimated $100 million economic impact for Central Florida, according to event organizers.

Local leaders have previously said they would like the Pro Bowl to return for a fifth year. So far, the NFL hasn’t announced where it will be held in 2021.

“Keep it here. There’s so many different people here from different areas,” Hatch said. “Everyone can come to it. You have people that are here just on vacation from different states and stuff, so it’s a great spot for it.”

