Syrio Forel coming to Orlando for Con of Thrones convention

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first sword of Braavos is the latest character who will be heading to the City Beautiful this summer.

Actor Miltos Yerolemou, who is best known for his role as Syrio Forel on the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” is returning to Con of Thrones, the premier convention for fans of the show.

He has appeared at every Con of Thrones convention since the event began in 2017.

Yerolemou joins actors Iain Glen, who portrays Ser Jorah Mormont, Anton Lesser, who portrays Qyburn and Sam Coleman, who plays Young Hodor.

Con of Thrones will take place in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center July 17-19.

You can find more information on ConOfThrones.net.