Netflix has a new dating show coming out and it sounds insane

They say that love is blind, and Netflix’s new dating show is trying to put the theory to the test.

Most of your friends probably wouldn’t recommend getting engaged to someone that you’ve never actually seen before, but that is exactly what happens on “Love Is Blind,” which premieres Feb. 13.

The premise of the show seems pretty simple, but the end results sound absolutely maddening. According to the trailer, a bunch of single people will go on dates inside of pods where they can only hear the other person’s voice.

Apparently, some of these dates lead to actual love, and then the couples become engaged without ever seeing what the other person looks like. You can already tell the relationships made on this show aren’t going to end very well.

Once the engaged couples finally meet each other face to face, they must go on vacations, live together and start planning their big wedding. If you’re already getting anxiety thinking about this show, just know you’re not the only one.

Some snippets from the trailer reveal that some of the contestants will find true love (or at least until the cameras stop rolling), and some of the contestants look like they’re going home broken hearted.

There are a few other reality TV shows where people get married at first sight, and if you watched Netflix’s “The Circle,” you’ll probably think “Love Is Blind” sounds a little bit like that.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host this reality-show love experiment, and honestly, we should all say a prayer for the folks on this show -- because it sounds like the absolute worst way to meet the love of your life.

Check out the trailer below so you can see this slow motion car crash with your very own eyes. The first four episodes premiere Feb. 13, with the next four episodes coming out Feb. 20. The two-hour finale will drop Feb. 27.