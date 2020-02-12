‘After Parkland’ documentary debuts 2 years after mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after the deadliest school shooting in modern-day America, the Parkland community is healing. “After Parkland” was released Wednesday to show what that process looks like.

Journalists Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman went to report on the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and never left.

The two embarked on a journey, documenting the aftermath. After the deaths of 17 people, the community wasn’t the same, so they created “After Parkland.”

The filmmakers followed students and families whose lives were transformed. People may recognize familiar faces like David Hogg, the student who recorded his class during the attack and became the face of the Never Again movement, freshman Brooke Harrison who was in the first classroom where gunfire went off and the loved ones of 17-year-old Joaquin “Guac” Oliver.

[WATCH TRAILER BELOW]

Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing content and sound of gunshots

According to the film’s synopsis, the creators weaved together candid in-depth interviews, verite footage and personal videos to express how the community reacted. From political awakenings to statements on a public stage and moments of vulnerability expressing profound loss, the filmmakers show how those affected tried to return to normalcy or to create their new normal.

The film is available for screening in select theaters across the country.

People in Central Florida can attend a screening at Maitland’s Enzian Theatre or at Cinematique of Daytona.

For a list of screening locations, click here.