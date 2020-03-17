Central Florida breweries adapt after Florida bars ordered to close amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s official: The coronavirus pandemic is canceling fun for everyone.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs to close after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people limit social gatherings of 10 or more. The executive order also called on restaurants to scale back their hours and reduce their capacity by half.

In reaction, Central Florida breweries are getting creative, offering craft beverage pickup and online ordering. It’s unclear how long breweries will be able to stay open without the sit-down business but they are certainly going to try.

The changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will have a direct impact on local business owners and their employees. There are multiple financial aid efforts underway to help, both on the state and federal level.

RockPit Brewing on Orange Avenue in South Downtown Orlando had a big shindig planned for St. Patrick’s Day but in light of the governor’s order, the brewery is offering to-go orders for beer and food from an on-site food truck.

RockPit will offer growler fills, crowlers (16 oz cans) and food to go.

“So pick up some mighty tasty food and continue the St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans at the house, park or someplace where it’s considered OK to drink your a$$ off,” the brewery said in a Facebook post.

The local business has also opened up online ordering: Click here to place an order for pickup.

In Seminole County, Oviedo Brewing Company has adjusted its hours and started online ordering for pickup.

The brewery opens at 5 p.m. and customers can get their growlers or crowlers filled and pick up burgers and wings to go.

Here’s the online ordering website.

Ellipsis Brewing, near the Orlando International Airport, plans to go ahead with a new can limited release on Friday. And good news, cans can be taken to go. The local business is also filling crowlers and growlers to go.

The brewery on TPC Boulevard is offering limited hours that are subject to change. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Popular Mills 50 brewery, Sideward Brewing Co. offers a wide variety of canned beverages and is still offering food to go. On St. Patrick’s Day, they released a new brew called Space Wizard -- also available to go -- it’s a New England IPA featuring Citra, Simcoe and Rakau.

Check Sideward’s Facebook page for their limited food menu.

Are you a local business owner adapting your business model due to the coronavirus? Tell me about it at especk@wkmg.com.