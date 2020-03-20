71ºF

Submit your requests: Garth Brooks to perform acoustic concert on Facebook

Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood will join him live to entertain fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

1997: Garth Brooks plays a free concert in New York's Central Park. In May of 1998, the New York Fire Department would officially announce the final attendance numbers at 980,000, making it the largest concert ever held in Central Park.
1997: Garth Brooks plays a free concert in New York's Central Park. In May of 1998, the New York Fire Department would officially announce the final attendance numbers at 980,000, making it the largest concert ever held in Central Park. (Getty Images)

In a time when many Americans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities and musicians are doing their part to keep entertaining fans.

Garth Brooks is one of the latest singers to announce a free online concert.

Brooks regularly goes live on Facebook with his “Inside Studio G” show but on Monday at 7 p.m., the country music star will be giving fans a half-hour, acoustic performance with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Get your song requests in now on his official Facebook page.

