Submit your requests: Garth Brooks to perform acoustic concert on Facebook
Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood will join him live to entertain fans amid coronavirus pandemic
In a time when many Americans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities and musicians are doing their part to keep entertaining fans.
Garth Brooks is one of the latest singers to announce a free online concert.
Brooks regularly goes live on Facebook with his “Inside Studio G” show but on Monday at 7 p.m., the country music star will be giving fans a half-hour, acoustic performance with his wife Trisha Yearwood.
Get your song requests in now on his official Facebook page.
People Loving People
People Loving People!!! love, g #StudioGPosted by Garth Brooks on Monday, March 16, 2020
