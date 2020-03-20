Submit your requests: Garth Brooks to perform acoustic concert on Facebook

In a time when many Americans are stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, celebrities and musicians are doing their part to keep entertaining fans.

Garth Brooks is one of the latest singers to announce a free online concert.

Brooks regularly goes live on Facebook with his “Inside Studio G” show but on Monday at 7 p.m., the country music star will be giving fans a half-hour, acoustic performance with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Get your song requests in now on his official Facebook page.

People Loving People People Loving People!!! love, g #StudioG Posted by Garth Brooks on Monday, March 16, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.