Netflix to release docuseries on Jeffrey Epstein

Published: May 14, 2020, 9:06 am

Netflix is coming out with a new docuseries on the late, disgraced multi-millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein committed suicide in jail last year as he faced potentially spending the rest of his life in prison.

The allegations of sex with underage girls over a period of years included reports that Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring.

The accusations sparked public outrage, as did the details about a lenient deal Epstein cut with prosecutors years earlier over sex abuse charges.

The docuseries chronicles the twisted tail of abuse and Epstein’s alleged network of exploitation with stories from survivors.

It's based on James Patterson’s bestseller "Filthy Rich," co-written by John Connolly with Tim Malloy.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” will be out May 27.