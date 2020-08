A fire broke out at Rachael Ray’s home in upstate New York Sunday night but the celebrity chef, her husband, and their dog are all safe, according to USA Today.

A representative for Ray said the house suffered damage but it’s not clear yet of the extent.

Hours prior to the fire, Ray shared pictures on Instagram of the meal she and friends were having during a golf outing.

Ray has been filming her show at her Luzerne home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.