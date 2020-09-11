Virtual film screenings honor 206th anniversary of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Monday marks the 206th anniversary of the United States' national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner," written by Francis Scott Key.

In honor of the occasion, special screenings of the film “National Anthem Girl” will take place virtually at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST.

The film is a documentary about the journey of Janine Stange. Stange is the first person in history to perform the national anthem in all 50 states.

The documentary follows Stange from her days of living as a frustrated singer to her two-year mission to spread American pride and show gratitude to the brave men and women the anthem represents. The journey ends on Sept. 14, 2014, on the 200th anniversary of the song at Fort McHenry, the site of Key’s composition.

“One of the things I came out of that journey firmly believing is that American is beautiful and that Americans are beautiful,” Stange said.

She said she often had tables where, after she sang, people could come up and fill out cards for deployed military members. Stange said she also tells stories in the film, of the people she meets, the things she experienced on the journey and what she learned throughout it all.

Tickets to the screenings are five dollars and allow guests to watch the film safely from their homes.

To watch, guests must sign up at Qudio.com and then buy tickets for the showtime they wish to view, either 7 p.m. or 10 p.m.