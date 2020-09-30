70ºF

Dolly Parton’s Christmas movie to premiere on Netflix

Movie to be released on Nov. 22

Dolly Parton performs onstage at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)
Dolly Parton has a new Christmas movie coming to Netflix.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” will be out Nov. 22, the streaming service announced.

The movie stars Christine Baranski, as a rich, unpleasant woman who returns to her small town to evict everyone, but she has a change of heart after encounters with townspeople and an angel, played by Parton.

The musical features original songs by the country artist.

Ahead of Netflix’s announcement, Parton released the song “Christmas on the Square” from her upcoming holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

