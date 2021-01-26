69ºF

Entertainment

HBO Max reportedly working on early development for possible Harry Potter live-action series

CNN Newsource

Tags: Harry Potter, HBO Max, JK Rowling, Warner Brothers
photo

Early development efforts are underway at HBO Max for a Harry Potter live-action series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The publication cited sources who said executives have had multiple conversations with possible writers to explore ideas.

They have considered broad ideas as part of early exploratory meetings.

They don’t yet have a writer or any talent attached to the project.

HBO Max, Warner Brothers, and creator J.K. Rowling control rights to Harry Potter, but the franchise has complex rights issues that could be a factor.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.