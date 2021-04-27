New this week: 'Without Remorse' and 'The Mosquito Coast'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for, from left, "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse," a film premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, "The Mosquito Coast," a series premiering Friday on Apple TV Plus, and "The Mitchells vs the Machines," a film premiering Friday on Netflix. (Amazon/Apple TV+/Netflix via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Now that awards season is finally over, it’s time for some spring action movies and what better way to start than with Michael B. Jordan playing an elite Navy SEAL avenging his pregnant wife’s death in a Tom Clancy adaptation? “Without Remorse,” hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday, finds the “Creed” and “Black Panther” star playing John Clark (who some may be familiar with as a character in the Jack Ryan universe). Jordan co-stars with Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce in the globe-trotting action pic, which could very well be the start of another franchise.

— If you’re hunting for something a little more family friendly, Netflix has the animated “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” premiering Friday as well. Produced by “The Lego Movie’s” Phil Lord and Chris Miller the Michael Rianda-directed crowd pleaser finds a family whose cross country road trip gets sidetracked by a robot apocalypse. Featuring the voices of Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Olivia Colman and Eric Andre, some have described it as a mash-up of “Vacation” and “The Terminator.”

— Or if you’re feeling like mulling over ideas of nature versus nurture, there’s the new documentary “Lucy the Human Chimp,” available Thursday on HBO Max, about a chimpanzee who was raised in a suburban home by a psychologist and his wife and later was transferred back to the wild. Lucy made headlines in her day, having learned sign language and how to eat with silverware, but when puberty hit she became aggressive and destructive and was sent to a rehabilitation center in Gambia. Filmmaker Alex Parkinson promises to go beyond the headlines and focus on the bond between Lucy and her caregiver Janis Carter.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Billie Eilish is releasing the first single from her highly anticipated sophomore album on Thursday. Eilish announced Tuesday that the 16-track “Happier Than Ever” will arrive July 30, even revealing the track list and album artwork. The 19-year-old didn’t say which song would be released Thursday as the lead single, but all of the tracks were written by her and her older brother and close collaborator Finneas. Together, they crafted her debut album — “When We All Go to Sleep, Where Do We Go?” — winning a total 11 Grammys at the 2020 show. This year they won two more Grammys for the songs “Everything I Wanted” and “No Time to Die.”

