Global Latin superstar Maluma getting wax statue at Madame Tussauds Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Latin Grammy winner Juan Luis Londoño, better known as Maluma, is the latest celebrity to be added to Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Maluma has had an enormous impact on urban music and has crossed over into different global markets in the last few years, the wax museum said in a news release Wednesday.

The singer and songwriter has released six albums that have charted on the Billboard list and is set to co-star next to Jennifer Lopez in a new movie next year.

The singer and songwriter announced his wax statue was on the way on NBC’s “Today,” showing off images and video of artists taking hundreds of measurements and photographs.

“I’m a big dreamer. I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening; nothing is too big to make it happen,” Maluma said.

Officials with the famous museum said Maluma’s figure will be wearing an authentic white Versace double-breasted jacket and black Bottega Veneta shoes, one of his favorite outfits.

The Latin singer will join other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Madonna, Elvis Presley and Beyoncé.

Maluma’s wax figure is set to arrive at Madame Tussauds Orlando in 2022.

The famous wax museum is located along International Drive in Orlando at ICON Park.

Guests visiting the entertainment complex can save on tickets to all eight attractions by purchasing the ICON Park Play pass for as little as $69.

