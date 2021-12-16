Here are the movies you’ll want to see in theaters over the holidays

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are seen filming 'House of Gucci' on March 10, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

If there is one thing for certain, it’s that this year’s holiday season has way more options for movies to see in theaters than in 2020.

Part of the reason is that some films were held up due to the pandemic, but now that it’s slightly safer to be out in public, there are so many reasons to take a trip to the local theater and see one (or a few!) great movies that will likely be nominated for Oscar awards next year.

Some movies are already out, and others will be released closer to Christmas.

What films are you going to see? How about ...

‘House of Gucci’

This was easily the most anticipated film to come out this year because the trailer showed Lady Gaga absolutely going for it.

The movie centers around the Gucci family, which owned the iconic high-end clothing brand and was involved in a deadly scandal in the ‘90s. The movie is very long, but Gaga’s performance is good enough to keep you interested. Like everything she does, she is fully committed.

Ad

‘Encanto’

It seems that ever since “Frozen,” Disney has just been turning out the hits, and “Encanto” is certainly one that families will be watching for years to come. The movie follows a family that lives in a magical house that gifts the relatives with fun things.

When the house’s power goes away, one of the children must figure out how to save it. It’s fun, colorful, and, of course, will leave your heart feeling all warm and fuzzy.

‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro won the Oscar for best director a few years ago for “The Shape of Water,” and now, he’s back, this time with a crime thriller filled with twists and turns. The all-star cast features Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and William Dafoe.

‘West Side Story’

Fans of the beloved musical were pretty nervous when another film was announced a few years ago. The original movie adaptation is so perfect and so iconic, that it’s difficult to live up to the expectations.

From the reviews and general reactions of people who have seen the movie, it looks like director Steven Spielberg did the movie and fans justice with this version. If you love musicals and the late Stephen Sondheim, you have to make sure you see “West Side Story” at some point over the holidays.

Ad

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is fully back into the swing of things, but the new “Spider-Man” film, starring Tom Holland, is probably the most highly anticipated Marvel movie since “Avengers: Endgame” came out in 2019. Spider-Man will face villains from the other “Spider-Man” film franchises, and there are big rumors that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the titular character years ago, will make an appearance.

‘Sing 2′

The first “Sing” was such a hit and success that you had to know a second movie was in the works. Matthew McConaughey is back alongside a star-studded cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Pharrell Williams, just to name a few.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves is back for the fourth installment in the “Matrix” film franchise, but this time around, things are a little bit different for his character. Neo lives an ordinary life, but it’s when more blue and red pills start getting involved that the action of “The Matrix” -- which fans love so much! -- picks up.

Ad

‘Licorice Pizza’

Director and writer Paul Thomas Anderson returns to 1970s California in his newest coming-of-age movie about a teenage child actor falling in love with a hopeless 20-something girl who will never love him back.

The film stars Cooper Hoffman (the son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim, a member of the rock band Haim. Hoffman and Haim are both making their film debuts and the movie has been getting fantastic reviews. You’ll see this one get a ton of Oscar nominations in a few months.