CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale amid Texas school shooting

Tuesday’s season finale episode of the CBS shot “FBI” is being pulled in light of the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.
Fourteen children and a teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old, according to Texas’ governor.
[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
According to Deadline.com, The FBI season finale, called “Prodigal Son,” involved the FBI team trying to prevent a school shooting while investigating the robbery of a cache of automatic weapons.
CBS acknowledged that it would air a rerun instead in a statement to affiliates. That rerun will be interrupted when President Biden addresses the nation, currently scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST.