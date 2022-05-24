CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale amid Texas school shooting

Missy Peregrym, left, and Zeeko Zaki participate in the "The FBI" show panel during the CBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Tuesday’s season finale episode of the CBS shot “FBI” is being pulled in light of the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School by an 18-year-old, according to Texas’ governor.

According to Deadline.com, The FBI season finale, called “Prodigal Son,” involved the FBI team trying to prevent a school shooting while investigating the robbery of a cache of automatic weapons.

CBS acknowledged that it would air a rerun instead in a statement to affiliates. That rerun will be interrupted when President Biden addresses the nation, currently scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST.