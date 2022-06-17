French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies

FILE - Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant speaks during a press conference for Love at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 20, 2012. French film legend and amateur racecar driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for the Oscar-winning "A Man and a Woman" a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died at 91. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PARIS – French film legend and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film “A Man and a Woman” a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died. He was 91.

Trintignant died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him Thursday before his death. He did not divulge details. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer.

In a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in more than 100 films. He was one of France’s premier actors in the post-war era - and one of the last remaining performers of his generation.

Tributes poured in after his death was announced Friday.

Born Dec. 11, 1930 in Piolenc in southern France, Trintignant started out acting in the theater but gained broader fame in cinema, notably starring with Brigitte Bardot in “And God ... Created Woman” in 1956.

Ad

He starred in Italian films and several films by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, most famously “A Man and a Woman” in 1966, which won the Oscar for best foreign film. Trintignant played a race car driver — a passion he pursued off-screen — in a complex romance alongside Anouk Aimee.

Trintignant continued acting on stage and on screen into his 80s, and earned new international attention in Michael Haneke’s 2013 Oscar-winning drama “Amour,” a raw depiction of an aging couple after one of them has a stroke.