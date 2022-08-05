85º

Dr. Phillips Center celebrates Caribbean American heritage with free festival

Event will be held on Aug. 14

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s own Dr. Phillips Center is celebrating Caribbean American heritage with a festival full of music, dancing and food.

The free multicultural event will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Frontyard and Seneff Arts Plaza, located at 445 South Magnolia Ave.

According to event officials, the festival will be showcasing Caribbean American cultural diversity with steelpan music, a Junkanoo parade, Tassa drumming, African drumming, Indian dancing, and booths specializing in arts and crafts, chamber and business, and Caribbean food.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

