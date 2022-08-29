JVC Media’s new FLY 103.1 debuts dynamic on-air staff

JVC Media's FLY 103.1 debuted the dynamic on-air talent starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 29. The FLY Crew (from left to right): MurphDawg, DJ Nasty, Ricky Padilla, Carla, DJ Nailz (crouching), Lil’ Shawn.

ORLANDO, Fla. – JVC Media’s new FLY 103.1 radio station in Orlando debuted its on-air talent roster kicking off the week leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

JVC Florida’s director of programming, Stevie DeMann, said the launch of the hottest hits station at the beginning of August was one of many carefully calculated steps leading up to the big reveal.

“Our listeners told us they want a radio station that reflects our diverse market, and the response has been incredible. When choosing an airstaff, it was so important to us to find great talent that knew the market, had experience representing our citizens in the community, and (knew) how to produce A+ content and entertain,” DeMann said.

JVC Florida’s Director of Programming Stevie DeMann launched The New FLY 103.1 after extensive research in Central Florida. (JVC Media)

DeMann has done just that revealing the talented team of hosts and deejays known for their work on legendary stations and podcasts heard throughout Central Florida by millions of listeners.

Lil’ Shawn and Carla hold down “The Fly Morning Wakeup Show” which energizes listeners on the Monday through Friday morning commute bright and early from 6-10 a.m.

Lil’ Shawn began his broadcasting career on Orlando’s WPYO 95.3 PARTY. With 14 years under his belt, Lil’ Shawn is no stranger to morning shows. His voice hit the airwaves once again alongside popular podcaster Carla Wilmaris, known for her ‘Sh*t I’m 30!’ and ‘Pivot With Purpose’ podcasts that have garnered over 1 million downloads.

During the show, the Turntable Dragon himself, DJ Chino, joins the duo for “The FLY Morning Wake-Up Mini-Mix.”

From breakdancing to deejaying to producing music, DJ Chino does it all.

DJ Chino aka Valdemar Crame, is a Central Florida icon spinning on 102 JAMZ to Power 95.3 and can even be seen in Orlando’s nightclub scene. Crame recently sat down for a podcast interview on Riff On This talking about his journey through music which you can listen to by clicking here.

Carla continues the workday mix followed by MurphDawg, who takes over at noon and gets listeners through the workday until 4 p.m. Most recently programmed Orlando’s WOTW for the past 8 years, MurphDawg also has history outside the City Beautiful, hosting successful morning shows at WBTS Atlanta in Georgia and WHZT Greenville in South Carolina.

Branded the 103-minute COMMERCIAL-FREE FLY mix starting at 4 p.m., evening commuters will once again hear iconic duo Ricky Padilla and DJ Nasty take over the airwaves through 8 p.m.

JVC Media's FLY 103.1 Logo (JVC Media)

Ricky Padilla has been a huge part of legendary Orlando radio stations, including 102 JAMZ, Power 95.3, and Star 94.5. Soccer fans can also hear Padilla emcee for the Orlando City Soccer Club.

DJ Nasty is a Grammy-winning producer and deejay whose top-notch mixing skills have been heard on 102 JAMZ and Power 95.3. The Groovin’ Cuban and Padilla recently posted their excitement to be back on the airwaves together on their social media accounts, writing “They ain’t want us back on the radio! God did!”

Starting at 8 p.m., Night with Nailz parties through midnight. DJ Nailz has been a multimedia star in Orlando for the past 10 years along with a stint at Miami’s legendary 99 Jamz. Joining DJ Nailz will be DJ Jay R for another 103-minute COMMERCIAL-FREE FLY Mix.

“I’m proud that in 2022, JVC continues to invest in exceptionally talented professionals that are primarily live and local, to lead The New FLY 103.1,” JVC Executive Shane Reeve said of the radio lineup. “I can’t wait to see Stevie and this star-studded team make Orlando radio history!”