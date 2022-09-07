Blake Shelton bringing ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Singer Blake Shelton is getting “Back to the Honky Tonk” on his 2023 tour and bringing his country crooning to Orlando.

The CMA Award-winning entertainer and host for the Emmy Award-winning reality show “The Voice” will be coming to the Amway Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023, as part of his 18-date tour.

CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising country artist Jackson Dean will also be joining Shelton on the road.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in a statement. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16. A special presale event is open to American Express card members from Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. to Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $124.50, but prices are subject to change.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Amway Center or Ticketmaster websites. To find out more about Shelton’s upcoming tour, click here.

