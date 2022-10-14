Dr. Phillips Center offers spooky shows leading up to Halloween

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," a Ballet Tessera adaptation hitting the stage Oct. 15-16, is just one of five thrilling shows the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts put on in October 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is getting into the Halloween spirit this October with a series of spooky shows.

These four upcoming killer theater, ballet and opera performances are perfect for patrons who love the frightening and fantastic.

[TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Find a list of upcoming shows below. To purchase tickets, click here.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Ballet Tessera Presents (in Association with The Skyra Foundation)

October 15 & 16, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Ballet Tessera’s adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will have guests “holding on to their heads as they experience America’s first bone-chilling ghost story,” theater officials said. The ballet performance features themes of seduction, manipulation, suspense and superstition as the hero faces witches, forbidden love, and of course, the deadly Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow.

Orlando Ballet Presents

October 20–23, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Orlando Ballet is bringing another thrilling dance performance into the hallowed halls of this Orlando theater, adapted straight from Bram Stoker’s pulse-quickening “Dracula.” Audiences can expect “expressive movement, thrilling music, dramatic setting, lighting and romantic costuming,” theater officials said.

Opera del Sol Presents

October 28 & 29, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m.

More grim than Grimm, Hansel & Gretel really wandered off the beaten path when they stumbled into an opera at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater that will leave guests wondering, “Do happy ever afters exist?”

Opera Orlando Presents

October 28 & 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Halloween is full of more than frights. It’s magical as this instrumental take on a fairy tale about gods and heroes proves. This show is sung in German, with English dialogue and supertitles, and combines opera, music, dance and puppetry to frame a mystical tale “like an anime adventure manga.”

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: