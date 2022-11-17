More than 50 birthday freebies to brighten your special day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Your birthday is that time of year when the special people in your life get together and celebrate you.

Whenever your special day is, a gift is always appreciated, especially if it’s free.

Many companies will offer you freebies throughout your birthday month to celebrate your special day, but you have to sign up for their respective rewards program first.

Here is a list of places that offer free gifts for your birthday:

Drinks:

Starbucks: Free drink or food item of your choice.

Dunkin: Free drink.

Taco Bell: Free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze.

Cinnabon: Free 16oz cold brew.

Del Taco: Free regular-sized shake.

Sonic: Free shake.

Food:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Six free wings.

Sonny’s BBQ: Free Big Deal combo, which includes a sandwich, your choice of side and a drink.

Beef O’ Brady’s: Free appetizer.

Checkers: Free large fries.

Hooters: Free wings.

On The Border: Free bowl of queso or brownie sundae.

Red Robin: Free burger or chicken sandwich.

Krispy Kreme: Free dozen donuts.

McDonald’s: Free pastry item.

Applebee’s: Free dessert and an appetizer.

Jersey Mikes: Free sub and a drink on your special day.

Auntie Anne’s: Free birthday pretzel.

Panera: Free pastry.

IHOP: Free pancakes.

Habit Burger Grill: Free burger.

Waffle House: Free waffle.

AMC: Free large popcorn.

Regal: Free small popcorn.

Ruby Tuesday’s: Free burger or Garden Bar entree.

Sbarro: Free slice of pizza.

Chipotle: Free chips and guacamole with a purchase.

Texas Roadhouse: Free appetizer or sidekick.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free burrito.

P.F Chang’s: Free appetizer or dessert.

Dessert:

Crumbl: Free cookie.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Free mini Bundt cake.

Chili’s: Free dessert.

Smokey Bones: Free dessert.

Toojay’s: Get a free slice of cake.

Chick Fil A: Free chocolate chunk cookie or a fudge brownie.

Edible Arrangements: Free 12-count chocolate dipped fruit box.

Olive Garden: Free dessert.

Rita’s: Free Italian ice.

Baskin Robbins: Free kid’s cup.

Carvel: Free ice cream cone.

Cold Stone: Buy one get one free ice cream.

Culver’s: Free birthday scoop of frozen custard with one topping.

Subway: Free cookie.

T.G.I. Friday’s: Free dessert.

BJ’s Brewhouse: Free Pizookie.

Pizza Hut: Free cinnamon sticks.

Papa John’s: Free dessert.

Longhorn: Free dessert.

Friendly’s: Free medium sundae.

Other:

Sephora: Free mini gift set.

Ulta: Free gift and double the points on your birthday month.

Redbox: Free one-night birthday rental.

Make sure to always check with each business for terms and conditions of the free items and other potential offers.

