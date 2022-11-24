Robert Iger tweets out thanks to cast members as he retakes Disney reins

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Robert Iger’s first tweet since taking the company over again gives thanks for fellow new Disney employees and cast members.

“It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger tweeted Thursday.

It’s Iger’s first post on Twitter since Oct. 23 at a Formula One race in Texas.

The Walt Disney Company shocked many when it announced that CEO Robert Chapek was stepping down after only two years and Iger was returning to the company he ran for 15 years.

Giving thanks today to family, friends, and all of my new fellow employees and cast members @WaltDisneyCo.

Chapek’s two years was marked by turmoil as employees decried the company’s handling of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, introduced the Genie system and ended free fast passes, as well as hiked prices at Disney’s parks, and began talking about layoffs.

Senior leadership at Disney say Iger agreed to return as CEO for two years and he will play an integral role in naming his successor.

Disney is Central Florida’s largest employer, with hundreds of thousands of employees in the area.

