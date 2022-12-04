Budweiser Clydesdales clip clop into ICON Park on Sunday visit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – ICON Park on Sunday will welcome in a hitch of horses heralded during the holidays, known worldwide as the Budweiser Clydesdales, to visit and take regal pictures with guests.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a troupe of four to six Clydesdales will pose in their holiday best near The Wheel, a display that wouldn’t be complete without a dazzling decorated wagon in tow, according to the park.

For some of the history behind the Budweiser Clydesdales, Anheuser-Busch’s website informs us that its first ever hitch — six of the iconic creatures comprising it — were a gift from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III to their father in April 1933, a surprise to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. According to the lager manufacturer’s stated lore, the company quickly realized the marketing potential of touring with a horse-drawn beer wagon, so it secured a second hitch and set out on a successful, attention-grabbing, money-making mission, still going strong after almost 90 years.

The horses have been in Central Florida for at least several days now; they made a stop Friday in Apopka as the community honored fallen firefighter Austin Duran with a scholarship fundraising event before the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

