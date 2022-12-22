Check it twice: Here’s a list of 10 movies coming to theaters, streaming services around the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Tis the season... for cinema. While many are hurdling toward the holidays with shopping bags, oven mitts and glasses of wine in hand, others are looking for some escapism at a theater—or streaming service—near them.

For those seeking a haven from the holidays for 90 to 190 minutes in films like “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” look no further.

[TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend upset over unanswered texts, affidavit says | Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Here’s a list of all the movies coming to theaters and streaming services ahead of, on and after Christmas, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 16

The sequel to James Cameron’s mega blockbuster is here and “Avatar: The Way of Water” is sure to satisfy fans of Pandora and the Na’vi. The story follows Jake Sully as he raises his family on Pandora more than a decade after the humans invaded.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 21

Naomi Ackie embodies Whitney Houston, the late pop sensation, in the latest musical biopic to hit the silver screen. The film shows how Houston rises from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become a defining voice in music history.

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 21

Antonio Banderas returns as Puss in Boots in this family-friendly romp. The fear-defying feline expands the Shrek universe even further as he journeys through the Black Forest to find the coveted Wishing Star with only one of his nine lives left.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” - Netflix

Release Date: Dec. 23

This sequel to “Knives Out” was dubbed as wildly entertaining as the original. In this film, tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island when someone turns up dead. Chaos ensues.

“Babylon” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 23

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle is taking us from new Hollywood to old in his latest picture. Stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Li Jun Li, Max Minghella and Tobey Maguire shine on screen, as a mixture of real and fictional characters, and show just how the golden age of Hollywood came to be.

“Strange World” - Disney+

Release Date: Dec. 23

This animated, action-packed adventure followers the Clades family as they explore uncharted lands alongside a motley crew made up of a blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

“Joyride” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 23

The Olivia Colman-driven dramedy follows Joy, a trainwreck on an adventure to give away her newborn baby, who comes across 12-year-old Mully fleeing his father. Along the way, they find friendship, love and something they never knew they needed in each other.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” - Netflix, Select Theaters

Release date: Dec. 25

This isn’t your childhood “Matilda.” It’s a movie version of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical version of “Matilda.” Perfect for the whole family, it tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to dream and take a stand to change her fate.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” - AppleTV+

Release Date: Dec. 25

This short film is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Charlie Mackesy. Viewers can join an unlikely group of friends as they go on a journey to find home.

“Broker” - Select Theaters

Release Date: Dec. 26

This award-winning South Korean gem is coming to the big screen. The movie follows two brokers who make a living selling orphaned infants to rich couples who can’t have babies on their own. After one mother returns to the duo to ensure her baby finds a good home, the three embark on a journey, finding a family in each other.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: