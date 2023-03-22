Explore over 150 local vendors with the Taste of Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Taste of Oviedo is coming back for its 29th annual festival with over 150 vendors and more than 20 restaurants that the whole family can enjoy.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oviedo Mall.

This is one of Oviedo’s biggest events with everything focused on local.

Guests will be able to learn new techniques in the kitchen, participate in cooking demonstrations, jam to live music and enjoy fan-favorite festival foods.

The vendors at the event will offer an abundance of goods and services that visitors can take advantage of.

This year’s food theme is “sweet & savory” so make sure to check out what these local restaurants have to offer.

While trying these delicious dishes, don’t forget to vote for your favorite themed dish in the “Best of Taste” competition.

There will also be plenty of kid-friendly activities that will keep the little ones engaged as well.

These activities include:

STEM/arts area

Crafts

Games

Escape room

Bounce houses

Bungee jumping

Admission for the event is free.

To learn more or become a vendor, click here.

