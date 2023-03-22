Report: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s tongue insured for $10M

Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to good food, being the host of several cooking shows and owner of his own chain of restaurants worldwide.

It makes sense, then, that the celebrity chef has had his arguably most important asset insured at a cost of $10 million — specifically, his tongue, according to Mashed.

Mashed reports that Ramsay’s taste buds are insured by Lloyd’s of London, an insurance company in the United Kigndom.

While that price tag might seem hefty, Ramsay’s net worth has been estimated at roughly $220 million, and given the importance of taste in his line of work, it’s no question why Ramsay would want to safeguard his tongue.

Most tongue insurance plans aren’t quite that costly, however. As Mashed explains, a Cadbury’s chocolate scientist who taste-tests candy had her tongue insured for $1.25 million, which is still a lot, but a far cry from that of the “Iron Chef” Ramsay.

Mashed adds that plenty of other celebrities take out similar insurance plans, depending on their line of work. For example, singer Bruce Springsteen had his vocal cords insured for $6 million, and NFL player Troy Polamalu had his hair insured for $1 million.

