Eminem surprises crowd during Ed Sheeran’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit

Inductee Eminem and Ed Sheeran perform on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Not every Ed Sheeran concert has a surprise drop-in from Eminem.

That’s exactly what happened at Sheeran’s show at Ford Field in Detroit Saturday evening. The hometown rapper surprised the crowd by taking the stage and performing two songs alongside Sheeran.

The duo performed Eminem’s Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself” just after 10 p.m., followed by another Eminem classic, “Stan.”

If you watched last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on HBO, Eminem performed “Stan” after he was honored, and Sheeran joined him on stage for that performance. So while it was probably a shock for fans at Ford Field, the two are clearly good friends.

Eminem will sometimes show up onstage at concerts when big musical artists play in Detroit (he surprised fans during a Drake and Big Sean concert in the city, just to name a few), but it’s obviously never a guarantee.

Sheeran was clearly excited, as he reportedly told the crowd, “I don’t know about you, but that was pretty awesome,” after the performance was over.

Sheeran also reportedly started his encore with a Detroit Lions jersey on with the name “Mathers” on the back, a clear nod to Eminem. Sheeran also played a more intimate concert at the Royal Oak Music Theater on Friday night.

You can see clips of the performance on Twitter by clicking here and here.