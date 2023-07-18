All the times Eminem made a surprise appearance at a concert

Big Sean (L) and with special guest Eminem perform in concert in their hometown of Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on November 6, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If there is something that Eminem loves (besides Mom’s Spaghetti) it’s surprising fans at concerts that are not his.

The Detroit rapper has along history of showing up unexpected at his fellow collaborator’s concerts. Most of them happen in Detroit (since he still lives in the Motor City), but that’s always not the case. He even loves to have special guests at his shows, too.

Eminem did it again this past weekend when he showed up to perform two songs with his friend Ed Sheeran. Sheeran was playing at Ford Field in Detroit. So without further adieu, let’s talk about some other times the Real Slim Shady made a surprise appearance at a concert, shall we?

Eminem with Ed Sheeran at Ford Field in 2023

Like I mentioned above, Eminem came out during Sheeran’s show in Detroit and shocked the arena full of fans. The two performed Eminem’s hits “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.” Some people may have been a bit confused as to why Eminem did this, but the pair performed together last year when Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Clearly they’ve formed a friendship since then.

Eminem with Big Sean at Joe Louis Arena in 2015

I wish I could have seen this one live. Big Sean’s 2015 concert at Joe Louis Arena was one for the books. The Detroit-born rapper was playing a hometown show at an iconic venue (that no longer exists), so of course he had to bring out all the stops.

Not only did Eminem come out to perform with Big Sean, but so did Lil’ Wayne, Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, Mike Posner, Royce da 5′9′′, Trick Trick and Jhene Aiko -- most of whom are all Detroit artists. It was a celebration of Detroit rap and hip hop, and it was all led my Eminem.

Eminem with Drake at Joe Louis Arena in 2016

If you’ve collaborated with Eminem, there is a pretty good chance he will come on stage at a Detroit stop of a tour, and that’s exactly what happened when Drake played in the Motor City in 2016. At his Summer Sixteen tour, Eminem joined Drake onstage and they performed their 2009 joint hit “Forever.”

This surprise appearance also happened at the no-longer-standing Joe Louis Arena, which may have been why Eminem was so inclined to perform at the iconic arena during this time period.

Eminem with Rihanna at the Staples Center in 2010

This surprise performance goes all the way back to 2010 when “Love The Way You Lie” was the No. 1 song in the country. You couldn’t go anywhere that summer without hearing that song, so it’s no surprise that Eminem showed up to perform it with Rihanna.

Surprisingly, this happened when she played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and not in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit. Regardless, it was an epic moment.

Eminem at the 2020 Oscars

Right before the world shut down and we couldn’t leave our houses, Eminem did a special performance at the 2020 Oscars that took everyone by surprise. He did a rendition of his Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself,” and every celebrity in attendance practically did lose themselves.

Eminem’s performance was not promoted prior to the ceremony, or even during it. It was truly a surprise that no one was ready for. Since it was the Oscars, we don’t get to see too many hyped up rap performances, so this was a treat for fans at home, and those inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Eminem with Rihanna at Lollapalooza in 2014

This one if more of an honorable mention, because it was technically Rihanna that did the surprising.

Eminem was headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2014, and yours truly was actually there in attendance. Eminem and Rihanna were about to start a co-headlining tour together just a week later, so there were bug rumors if Rihanna would come out on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Sure enough, halfway through Eminem’s set, Rihanna emerged and the duo played a string of hits that included “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster.” It was such an epic moment, and a concert that I will never forget seeing.