Honeymoon on a budget? This Florida city ranks as the best spot nationwide

When it comes to post-marriage bliss, the first thing many newly married couples have on their minds is the honeymoon.

According to the researchers at Honeymoon Always, the average honeymoon in the U.S. costs around $4,500, so it makes sense that many couples are looking for a getaway that won’t break the bank.

Honeymoon Always commissioned a survey of 3,000 couples to help identify the top 150 honeymoon destinations that balance enjoyment with affordability — and three Florida cities managed to break into that ranking.

#93: Mount Dora

Cracking the top 100, Mount Dora offers a “picturesque town, known for its quaint streets and beautiful lakeside views.”

There’s a lot of history to the town, and while there’s not much big-city buzz, Mount Dora still features scenic boat tours, affordable bed-and-breakfasts, delightful inns and other amenities that are easy on the budget.

Local shops, boutiques and art galleries also mean that there are plenty of souvenirs for couples to take home to remember the trip.

#5: Apalachicola

This city found on Florida’s “Forgotten Coast” places within the top 10 on this list — a huge jump from the previous entry.

A historic fishing town, Apalachicola has great Gulf Coast beaches with local nature reserves to visit. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like beachcombing, birdwatching and scenic hiking, which gives couples a ton of things to do together without having to touch their savings.

The downtown area of Apalachicola also offers boutique shops, art galleries and restaurants, while the local inns and vacation rentals provide affordable and cozy accommodations.

#1: Cedar Key

Found along the Gulf Coast of Central Florida, Cedar Key managed to top this list — and with good reason.

The city features white, sandy beaches, diverse wildlife and plenty of other scenic areas for couples to explore.

There are also plenty of places for couples to stay while visiting the town, providing affordable accommodations for married couples on a honeymoon.

The nearby seafood restaurants and other eateries offer delicious foods at reasonable prices, too, making it a great place for couples to visit.

