Like antique shopping? These are the Florida cities you’ll want to visit

Lots of folks enjoy a good old-fashioned antique hunt, trying to find the perfect vintage decor to bring back home with you.

For those types of people: you’re in luck, as Florida sports several locales that host great outlets for antique seekers, according to Southern Living.

The website includes a list of the top 10 towns in Florida that antique hunters will want to visit to nab that perfect find.

#1: Micanopy

This small town in Alachua County sports a downtown area filled with 19th-century buildings and dozens of antique shops.

A mile southeast of downtown is the Antique City Mall, which has around 20,000 square feet of “antiques that time forgot.”

#2: West Palm Beach

With over 40 specialty shops and galleries, the West Palm Beach Antique Row Art and Design District (commonly known as “Antique Row”) has tons for antique enthusiasts to explore.

For a full list of antique stores found along Antique Row, visit the city’s website here.

#3: Mount Dora

Hosting one of the Sunshine State’s most picturesque historic districts, Mount Dora has a lot to offer antique collectors.

The Renninger’s Flea Market and Antique Center — an indoor market with 200 booths that’s open from Friday through Sunday — can be found just two miles northeast of the city.

During the center’s “Antique Extravaganza” weekends, which take place on the third weekend of November, January and February, the number of vendors can rise to around 800.

#4: Havana

Up in the panhandle, Havana plays host to a number of different antique shops, drawing in aficionados from George, Alabama and other parts of north Florida.

The town has frequent festivals and an “ever-changing selection” of antique goods to keep collectors coming back for more.

#5: St. Augustine

As the continental United States’ oldest city, St. Augustine has tons of history behind it, which makes it a fitting spot for antique hunters.

The local Lightner Museum offers a display of artifacts from the late 1800s along with two antique shops in its courtyard.

However, visitors to Uptown St. Augustine along San Marco Avenue can find a host of other antique and vintage shops.

#6: Orlando

Orlando is one of the Sunshine State’s largest metros — and its selection of antique shopping outlets reflects that.

In the northern part of downtown Orlando, you can find Ivanhoe Village, which offers more than 40 different stores. Antique hunters can hit up A&T Antiques for “eclectic furniture;” Rock & Roll Heaven for vinyl; and Echoes of Retro for classic clothing.

#7: Arcadia

East of Sarasota, Arcadia features a small downtown area with plenty of antique shops.

Thanks to its location, it’s relatively easy for those from Tampa, south Florida, Fort Myers and Bradenton to give the town a visit.

However, visitors should try to get to Arcadia on the fourth Saturday of any given month, as that’s the time when up to 100 antique vendors line up along West Oak Street and the surrounding area for the Arcadia Antiques Fair. The next is set to take place on Sept. 23.

#8: St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg has a strong fine-arts community, and this helps reinforce the level of antique shopping found in the city.

To start, ARTpool Gallery markets itself on its selection of vintage and handmade threads. Janet’s Antiques has a much wider selection, including furniture, art, jewelry and toys.

In the north area of downtown St. Petersburg, visitors can find The Market at Left Bank, which holds roughly 4,000 square feet of antiques.

#9: Tarpon Springs

This Gulf Coast city can be found just north of St. Petersburg, and its historic district offers plenty of antique shopping, as well.

There are plenty of outlets lined up along Tarpon Avenue near the city’s historic center, such as Court of Two Sisters, which has antiques, vintage and consignment home furnishings.

#10: Dade City

Dade City can be found northeast of Tampa, and visitors are able to find plenty of antique odds-and-ends in the city’s various shops.

The Dade City Merchants Association hosts frequent downtown activities, too, letting visitors take in the historic feel of the area.

