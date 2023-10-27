Eminem is selling ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ sauce in a jar now

If your palms aren't sweating while eating Mom's Spaghetti you're doing it wrong!

There are two things Eminem is really good at: rapping and branding.

Since he’s mastered the art of rap and got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, becoming a branding genius is the next logical step in Eminem’s career.

He already opened Mom’s Spaghetti in his hometown of Detroit. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a window-serve restaurant serving up...you guessed it, Mom’s Spaghetti. It’s a nod to a lyric in Eminem’s Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself.”

The restaurant has spaghetti served in Chinese carryout containers, and you can add meatballs or vegan meatballs. In addition, they have a spaghetti sandwich, that sounds equally horrifying and delicious all at the same time.

Eminem has stepped it up even further by now selling Mom’s Spaghetti sauce in a jar on the brand’s website. A jar of the secret sauce is $13, and you can get two sauce jars for $25. Not a bad deal for sauce from Eminem.

If having a jar of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti is on your bucket list, click the link here to buy it. Who knows, maybe we’ll see it on store shelves one day!