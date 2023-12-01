This word game is beginning to rival Wordle — and it’s much harder

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. - Five letters, six attempts, and only one word per day: the formula for "Wordle" is simple, but for the past few weeks this online game has been stirring up social networks in the United States, and has since been adapted for a French-speaking audience. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A recently released word game has skyrocketed in popularity, rivaling the hit game “Wordle” in terms of popularity, according to Unscramblerer.

Wordle is a free online word game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word, and it became immensely popular with millions of players after its debut in 2021.

The New York Times later bought the game, which can still be played daily on the news outlet’s free digital games app.

The app also features several other word games, such as Spelling Bee, a daily crossword, and Connections — the latter of which was released earlier this summer.

Connections involves a grid with 16 words, and players have to sort the grid into four groups of four words based on which words have a similar meaning.

Unscramblerer reported that while Wordle is still more popular, its popularity has become relatively stable.

Meanwhile, Connections has been gaining an increasing number of fans since its release. The game has also been described as far more difficult than Wordle.

According to the website, Connections has received around 36% of the search traffic that Wordle receives. While that number may seem low, its the closest any word game has come to Wordle’s popularity since it released.

“The monumental success of Wordle has made word games more popular than ever,” a spokesperson with Unscramblerer said. “NYT has seized this trend to create more new and original word games. It is fantastic to see how much people really love to puzzle and think. They only need a fun way to do it. We wonder how far can NYT Connections go, given the constant upward trend in popularity.”

