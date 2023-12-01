Does washing your jeans in the shower really work?

What’s the best way to wash denim clothes like jeans?

If you ask Levi Strauss CEO Charles Bergh, it might be in the shower, according to an interview last month with CNBC.

During a conversation with CNBC’s Christine Tan, Bergh said that he never puts his denim in a washer.

“True denim heads — people that really love their denim — will tell you is to never put your denim into a washing machine,” he said. “So that’s what I do. I never put my denim into a washing machine.”

However, Bergh explained that he wouldn’t just go without washing his jeans.

Instead of using a washer, he’ll spot-clean any minor stains on his denim. And if it’s a bad enough mess, Bergh said he’ll shower while wearing them.

“If they get really gross — you know, if I’ve been out sweating or something and they get really gross — I’ll wash them in the shower,” he said. “I’ll just hop in the shower and soak myself down and wash them. That’s what we did as kids when we used to Eurail around Europe.”

Bergh isn’t the only one to do this, either.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has also said he washes his jeans in the shower, and Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham said she rarely ever washes them, E! News reports.

So does washing your jeans in the shower actually work?

According to Reader’s Digest, it can help cut down slightly on water use, as you’re washing both yourself and your clothes in a single session.

However, it doesn’t save that much more water, it makes washing more difficult, and using body wash doesn’t have the same effect as a proper detergent, the report states.

Instead, Reader’s Digest suggests using the following tips when determining how to clean your jeans:

Wash your jeans between every 3-10 wears : Washing them too often can make the fibers break down faster. Don’t neglect to wash them, though, as this can cause a buildup of bacteria and dead skin.

Keep track of how your jeans look and smell : If you’re not sweating and they don’t stink, it’s probably OK to hold off on washing them. However, odors can indicate bacterial growth, which can damage the fabric.

Separate jeans during your first time cleaning them : If you’re washing a new pair of jeans (or an indigo-colored pair), wash them separately the first time around. Otherwise, the excess dye could end up on staining your other clothes in a load.

Use cold water with a gentle detergent : You can do this by hand, but if you’re using a washing machine, make sure to set its temperature on “cold” to avoid shrinkage or fading. Then, use a gentle detergent with a gentle/delicate cycle to cut down on rubbing, which can cause the fabric to lose color.

Consider an extra rinse cycle : Because denim is a porous fabric, it absorbs liquid easily. An extra cycle can help make sure that the detergent completely washes out.

Try not to stick them in the dryer : Hanging your jeans and air drying them is the best method to keep their color and shape intact. If you have to use a dryer, set it to a low heat or the permanent-press cycle; higher heat means a higher risk of breaking down the fabric. Also, be sure to toss wool dryer balls in the dryer — not dryer sheets, which can make it harder to clean jeans over time.

Make sure you know what type of jeans you have: Flare, bootcut and wide-leg jeans should be hung with clip hangers at the waist, with the bottoms draped in the same way as if they were being worn. Delicate materials like linen, cotton poplin, eyelet or silk should also be hung to avoid wrinkles. Skinny or straight jeans can be folded and placed in your dresser or on a shelf.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: