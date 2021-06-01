You can now try on clothes again in Target fitting rooms

There are a lot of signs that things are slowly starting to get back to normal and one impacts shoppers.

Target is opening all of its fitting rooms as of June 1, according to USA Today.

The retailer, like many others, closed fitting rooms more than a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms,” Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told USA Today.

Some of Target’s fitting rooms started opening prior to the three-day Memorial Day weekend, the spokesman said.

According to Harper-Tibaldo, the only reason a fitting room at Target might be closed is if it’s being used for vaccinations and that’s only happening at a small number of stores.

Two weeks ago, Target and many other retailers stopped requiring customers to wear masks if they were fully vaccinated, according to USA Today.