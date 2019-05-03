Alien Invasion driver explains how he started driving monster trucks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alien Invasion driver Bernard Lyght came on the News 6 at Nine show Friday ahead of Monster Jam World Finalesin Orlando.

Lyght explained how he started driving monster trucks. He said he first began his career as a cheerleader, which led him to learn martial arts and then he became a professional acrobatic performer. Lyght said he even played 'Spiderman" in a show.

After a brief break from performing Lyght was invited to audition for Monster Jam.

Meet Lyght yourself this Friday when he visits Ace Cafe Orlando to sign autographs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Monster Jam World Finals happen May 10 and 11 at Camping World Stadium. Click here for tickets and parking information.

