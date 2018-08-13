Aretha Franklin is gravely ill, family says

1987: Aretha Franklin is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's second class along with 14 other performers (including Bill Haley, B.B. King, Marvin Gaye, Roy Orbison and Ricky Nelson), becoming the first woman to be inducted.

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin, "The Queen of Soul," is gravely ill, her family told News 6 partner WDIV-TV in Detroit.

It's not known what led to the hospitalization of the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

Franklin's biggest hits include “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Think” and “Respect."

Franklin, 76, was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was just 2 years old, the family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born.

In an interview last year, Franklin said she had plans to "retire" after the release of her new album.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.