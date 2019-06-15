Five reasons to check out SeaWorld Orlando's Electric Ocean

ORLANDO, Fla - For the third year, Seaworld Orlando's summer event, Electric Ocean, has returned.

The summer spectacular brings colorful lights, high-energy music, a family-friendly dance party and a nightly firework and fountain show.

On Friday, Seaworld Orlando invited the news media to the event to check out everything in store.

News 6 producer Landon McReynolds got a look inside the event and has five reasons you should visit this summer.

Food:

Electric Ocean is packed with a number of tasty treats. Seaworld said the treats are specially prepared by its award-winning culinary team. You can find a number of offerings at event food location booths throughout the park. Here are just a few you should try:

Mini southern barbecue sundae

Mac and cheese bites

Loaded mini donuts

Donut ice cream sandwhich

Frozen drinks

Frozen white sangria - Chardonnay, brandy, peach and citrus

Frosé - fresh and fruity with rosé and vodka

Frozen electric lemonade - rasberry lemonade with choice of rum or vodka

Frozen pińa colada - coconut and pineapple with choice of rum or vodka

Many of these drinks can be found inside the Nautilus theater. New this year, the park has made this theater Club R&R. From 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. guests can grab a frozen drink and relax and recharge in some air conditioning. There are also places to charge your phone.

Free beer

Adults can cool off while at SeaWorld by enjoying a free beer. From 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes, Seaworld is bringing back its free beer promotion for guests who are 21 years of age or older.

Grab your free drink at Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar near Shamu Stadium.

Nighttime shows:

Electric Ocean brings a new wave of excitement to SeaWorld's shows. Guests can get splashed during Shamu's Celebration: Light up the Night, dance to the original music in the "Touch the Sky" dolphin show and laugh the night away with Clyde and Seamore at Sea Lions Tonight.

Each show plays either once or twice per night. Guests can check the guide map for showtimes.

Rides:

When the sun goes down, the thrills continue.

What better time to take a ride on Orlando's tallest and fastest roller coaster, Mako? During Electric Ocean, guests can ride all the popular attractions a new way -- at night.

Some wait times may even be shorter due to more events happening in the park.

Guests can also take in the sights and sounds this year while walking through Sesame Street, SeaWorld Orlando's newest attraction.

If you're looking to cool off after an entire day at the park, you can splash down at Infinity Falls. The attraction features the world’s tallest drop (40 feet) on a river raft ride and allows visitors to experience the feel of exhilarating rapids.

What's your favorite ride at SeaWorld Orlando? Vote now in our poll at the end of this article.

Merchandise:

Feeling Electric? You can become part of the show and glow with exclusive Electric Ocean merchandise.

The event has everything from hats and T-shirts, to bubble wands and glowing shark tooth lanyards.

McReynolds asked a SeaWorld employee what was the best item and they said the light up glasses. The employee mentioned that they dance to any sound of music -- makes sense, being there is a lot of music during the event.

Firework show:

What better way to end your night than with an action-packed fire, water and pyrotechnics finale?

Electric Ocean brings the party to an end with the firework show Ignite.

Before the fireworks even begin, families can dance in what some could describe as a rave-style party. A DJ transforms the center stage for Club Sea Glow. As you dance, a number of dancers and sea creatures join in on the party. The DJ is counting it all down to the big fireworks finale.

Ignite features original music, colorful lights, fire, water fountains and a bunch of fireworks.

Be warned, if you stand too close to the water's edge, you may get a little wet.

This is a show you don't want to miss. Ignite begins at 9:30 p.m.

Electric Ocean showtimes and seating reservations can be found on the SeaWorld Orlando website.

