Netflix is adding some serious hard-hitters this month

We're embarking on a new month, and you know what that means: Netflix is loading up on new series, movies and documentaries. 🙌🏻

We're willing to bet there may be a few you've been patiently waiting for, and perhaps some you'll be pleasantly surprised to see.

Whether it's a nail biter, comedy or horror you're hoping for, it's all here:

May 1:

"Knock Down the House" -- Netflix documentary

"Angels & Demons"

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

"Casper"

"Chasing Liberty"

"Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat"

"Dumb and Dumber"

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

"Gosford Park"

"Gremlins"

"Hairspray"

"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay"

"Her Only Choice"

"Hoosiers"

"Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer," season 2

"John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky"

"Just Friends"

"Revolutionary Road"

"Roswell, New Mexico," season 1

"Scarface"

"Scream"

"Snowpiercer"

"Taking Lives"



"The Da Vinci Code"

"The Dark Crystal"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"To Rome With Love"

"Wedding Crashers"

"Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

"Zombieland"

May 2:

"Colony," season 3

"Olympus Has Fallen"

May 3:

"All in My Family" -- Netflix original documentary

"Cupcake & Dino," season 2 -- Netflix original series

"Dead to Me" -- Netflix original series "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" -- Netflix original movie

"Flinch" -- Netflix original series game show

"Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage" -- Netflix original movie

"The Last Summer" -- Netflix original movie

"Mr. Mom"

"Supernatural," season 14

"True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town" -- Netflix original series

"Tuca & Bertie" -- Netflix original series

May 4:

"Like Arrows"

May 6:

"Abyss," season 1

May 7:

"The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution"

"Queen of the South," season 3

May 8:

"Lucifer," season 4 — Netflix original series

May 9:

"Bathtubs Over Broadway"

"Insidious"

May 10:

"Easy," season 3 -- Netflix original series

"Harvey Girls Forever!," season 2 -- Netflix original series

"Jailbirds" -- Netflix original series

"ReMastered: The Lion’s Share" Netflix original documentary

"The Society" -- Netflix original series

"Wine Country" -- Netflix original movie

May 12

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," volume 3 -- Netflix original series

May 13

"Malibu Rescue: The Series" -- Netflix original series

May 14

"Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate" -- Netflix original special

"Weed the People"

May 15

"Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!"

May 16

"Good Sam" -- Netflix original movie

"Take Me Home Tonight"

May 17

"Chip & Potato" -- Netflix original animated series

"Nailed It!," season 3 -- Netflix original series

"See You Yesterday" -- Netflix original movie



"The Rain," season 2 -- Netflix original series

"White Gold," season 2 -- Netflix original series

May 18

"The Blackcoat’s Daughter"

May 20

"Prince of Peoria," part 2 -- Netflix original series

May 21:

"Arrow," season 7

"Moonlight"

"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal"

May 22:

"A Tale of Two Kitchens"

"One Spring Night," season 1

"The Flash," season 5

May 23

"Riverdale," season 3

"Slasher: Solstice" -- Netflix original series

May 24:

"She’s Gotta Have It" season 2 -- Netflix original series

"The Perfection" -- Netflix original movie



"WHAT/ IF" -- Netflix original series

May 27:

"Outlander," seasons 1-2

May 28:

"Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

May 30:

"My Week with Marilyn"

"Svaha: The Sixth Finger"

"The One I Love"

May 31:

"Always Be My Maybe" -- Netflix original movie

"Bad Blood," season 2 -- Netflix original series

"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" -- Netflix original series

"When They See Us" -- Netflix original series

