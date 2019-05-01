Netflix is adding some serious hard-hitters this month

We're embarking on a new month, and you know what that means: Netflix is loading up on new series, movies and documentaries. 🙌🏻
We're willing to bet there may be a few you've been patiently waiting for, and perhaps some you'll be pleasantly surprised to see.
Whether it's a nail biter, comedy or horror you're hoping for, it's all here:
May 1:
"Knock Down the House" -- Netflix documentary
"Angels & Demons"
"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"
"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"
"Casper"
"Chasing Liberty"
"Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat"
"Dumb and Dumber"
"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"
"Gosford Park"
"Gremlins"
"Hairspray"
"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay"
"Her Only Choice"
"Hoosiers"
"Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer," season 2
"John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky"
"Just Friends"
"Revolutionary Road"
"Roswell, New Mexico," season 1
"Scarface"
"Scream"
"Snowpiercer"
"Taking Lives"
"The Da Vinci Code"
"The Dark Crystal"
"The Matrix"
"The Matrix Reloaded"
"The Matrix Revolutions"
"To Rome With Love"
"Wedding Crashers"
"Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
"Zombieland"
May 2:
"Colony," season 3
"Olympus Has Fallen"
May 3:
"All in My Family" -- Netflix original documentary
"Cupcake & Dino," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"Dead to Me" -- Netflix original series "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" -- Netflix original movie
"Flinch" -- Netflix original series game show
"Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage" -- Netflix original movie
"The Last Summer" -- Netflix original movie
"Mr. Mom"
"Supernatural," season 14
"True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town" -- Netflix original series
"Tuca & Bertie" -- Netflix original series
May 4:
"Like Arrows"
May 6:
"Abyss," season 1
May 7:
"The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution"
"Queen of the South," season 3
May 8:
"Lucifer," season 4 — Netflix original series
May 9:
"Bathtubs Over Broadway"
"Insidious"
May 10:
"Easy," season 3 -- Netflix original series
"Harvey Girls Forever!," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"Jailbirds" -- Netflix original series
"ReMastered: The Lion’s Share" Netflix original documentary
"The Society" -- Netflix original series
"Wine Country" -- Netflix original movie
May 12
"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," volume 3 -- Netflix original series
May 13
"Malibu Rescue: The Series" -- Netflix original series
May 14
"Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate" -- Netflix original special
"Weed the People"
May 15
"Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!"
May 16
"Good Sam" -- Netflix original movie
"Take Me Home Tonight"
May 17
"Chip & Potato" -- Netflix original animated series
"Nailed It!," season 3 -- Netflix original series
"See You Yesterday" -- Netflix original movie
"The Rain," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"White Gold," season 2 -- Netflix original series
May 18
"The Blackcoat’s Daughter"
May 20
"Prince of Peoria," part 2 -- Netflix original series
May 21:
"Arrow," season 7
"Moonlight"
"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal"
May 22:
"A Tale of Two Kitchens"
"One Spring Night," season 1
"The Flash," season 5
May 23
"Riverdale," season 3
"Slasher: Solstice" -- Netflix original series
May 24:
"She’s Gotta Have It" season 2 -- Netflix original series
"The Perfection" -- Netflix original movie
"WHAT/ IF" -- Netflix original series
May 27:
"Outlander," seasons 1-2
May 28:
"Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"
May 30:
"My Week with Marilyn"
"Svaha: The Sixth Finger"
"The One I Love"
May 31:
"Always Be My Maybe" -- Netflix original movie
"Bad Blood," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" -- Netflix original series
"When They See Us" -- Netflix original series
