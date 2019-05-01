Entertainment

Netflix is adding some serious hard-hitters this month

Is 'Dumb and Dumber' or 'Insidious' more your speed?

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group

We're embarking on a new month, and you know what that means: Netflix is loading up on new series, movies and documentaries. 🙌🏻

We're willing to bet there may be a few you've been patiently waiting for, and perhaps some you'll be pleasantly surprised to see.

Whether it's a nail biter, comedy or horror you're hoping for, it's all here:

May 1:

"Knock Down the House" -- Netflix documentary
"Angels & Demons"
"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"
"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"
"Casper"
"Chasing Liberty"
"Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat"
"Dumb and Dumber"
"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"
"Gosford Park"
"Gremlins"
"Hairspray"
"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay"
"Her Only Choice"
"Hoosiers"
"Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer," season 2
"John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky"
"Just Friends"
"Revolutionary Road"
"Roswell, New Mexico," season 1
"Scarface"
"Scream"
"Snowpiercer"
"Taking Lives"

"The Da Vinci Code"
"The Dark Crystal"
"The Matrix"
"The Matrix Reloaded"
"The Matrix Revolutions"
"To Rome With Love"
"Wedding Crashers"
"Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"
"Zombieland"

May 2:

"Colony," season 3
"Olympus Has Fallen"

May 3: 

"All in My Family" -- Netflix original documentary
"Cupcake & Dino," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"Dead to Me" -- Netflix original series "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" -- Netflix original movie
"Flinch" -- Netflix original series game show
"Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage" -- Netflix original movie
"The Last Summer" -- Netflix original movie
"Mr. Mom"
"Supernatural," season 14
"True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town" -- Netflix original series
"Tuca & Bertie" -- Netflix original series

May 4:

"Like Arrows"

May 6: 

"Abyss," season 1

May 7:

"The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution"
"Queen of the South," season 3

May 8:

"Lucifer," season 4 — Netflix original series

May 9:

"Bathtubs Over Broadway"
"Insidious"

May 10:

"Easy," season 3 -- Netflix original series
"Harvey Girls Forever!," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"Jailbirds" -- Netflix original series
"ReMastered: The Lion’s Share" Netflix original documentary
"The Society" -- Netflix original series
"Wine Country" -- Netflix original movie

May 12

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," volume 3 -- Netflix original series

May 13

"Malibu Rescue: The Series" -- Netflix original series

May 14

"Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate" -- Netflix original special
"Weed the People"

May 15

"Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!"

May 16

"Good Sam" -- Netflix original movie
"Take Me Home Tonight"

May 17

"Chip & Potato" -- Netflix original animated series
"Nailed It!," season 3 -- Netflix original series
"See You Yesterday" -- Netflix original movie

"The Rain," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"White Gold," season 2 -- Netflix original series

May 18

"The Blackcoat’s Daughter"

May 20

"Prince of Peoria," part 2 -- Netflix original series

May 21:

"Arrow," season 7
"Moonlight"
"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal"

May 22: 

"A Tale of Two Kitchens"
"One Spring Night," season 1
"The Flash," season 5

May 23

"Riverdale," season 3
"Slasher: Solstice" -- Netflix original series

May 24:

"She’s Gotta Have It" season 2 -- Netflix original series
"The Perfection" -- Netflix original movie

"WHAT/ IF" -- Netflix original series

May 27:

"Outlander," seasons 1-2

May 28: 

"Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

May 30:

"My Week with Marilyn"
"Svaha: The Sixth Finger"
"The One I Love"

May 31:

"Always Be My Maybe" -- Netflix original movie
"Bad Blood," season 2 -- Netflix original series
"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)" -- Netflix original series
"When They See Us" -- Netflix original series

