New milestone for Magic Kingdom's Tron roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World announced Thursday a new construction milestone for their anticipated Tron roller coaster attraction.

The new ride is currently being built at Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland next to Space Mountain. The 300 steel columns, that will serve as the framework for the coaster's track were recently installed, according to the Disney parks blog.

"We have been under construction for a year now, and here we are going vertical," said executive construction manager Michael Demetriades.

The coaster is inspired by the film "Tron: Legacy," which opened to audiences in theaters back in 2010.

Disney said the coaster is a fan favorite already at their Shanghai Disneyland park.

"Its a unique coaster experience for us because you're kind of sitting on the back of a motorcycle, and you're getting digitalized into the digital world, and placed on a lightcycle and you get to race as a team against some opponents" said executive project engineer Jerold Kaplan. Earlier this year, Disney cast members put their own mark on the upcoming attraction by signing one of the steel columns, the blog said.

The Tron attraction is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2021.

